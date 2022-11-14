$600,000 for Island nonprofits from M.V. Bank

1 of 3

Martha’s Vineyard Bank announced in a press release that $600,000 in grants and pledged funding will be donated to three Island nonprofit organizations — $250,000 was pledged to both Island Housing Trust (IHT) and Island Healthcare, Inc. alongside a $100,000 grant to the Foundation for Underway Experiential Learning (FUEL).

IHT will use its pledged funds for three affordable housing projects: Meshacket Commons in Edgartown, Southern Tier in Oak Bluffs, and four rental apartments in Aquinnah. Island Healthcare will use its pledged funds toward opening a dental center in Edgartown. FUEL will be using its grant toward purchasing a new tall ship to replace the Shenandoah. The new ship will allow FUEL to provide more programs, such as voyaging abroad for a semester.

“These investments in the community will provide access to housing, dental services, and youth

educational experiences for Martha’s Vineyard,” James M. Anthony, president and CEO of Martha’s Vineyard Bank, said in the release. “Many of our hard-working families have limited housing options, no access to dental care, and limited access to the ocean that surrounds our Island. As a bank and a foundation, we are honored to be able to serve the community.”