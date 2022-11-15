Oak Bluffs man accused of strangling woman

An Oak Bluffs man with outstanding domestic assault charges that include an allegation of strangulation, pleaded guilty in Edgartown District Court Monday to what was technically his third OUI. Lucas Riordon, 25, received a 90-day suspended sentence in the Dukes County House of Corrections and was placed on two years probation. Owing to his plea and the age of the offense, the third OUI offense was amended down to a second OUI offense.

Riordon was ordered to complete an inpatient program, to remain alcohol-free for six months and undergo SCRAM monitoring during that period. Riordon was assessed a $250 head injury fee, a $50 victim/witness fee, and a $50 victim of drunk driving fee. Probation fees were waived. Charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, an OUI charge with a license suspended for a previous OUI charge, speeding, and not being in possession of a driver’s license were dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

On July 3, 2019, a state trooper observed a pickup truck, later determined to be operated by Riordon, traveling too fast on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road, Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Thomas Moakley told the court. Riordon was pulled over and was subsequently found to have a “strong and overpowering odor of alcohol” on his breath, Moakley said. Riordon showed other signs of intoxication, Moakley noted, and went on to do poorly in field sobriety tests. Those tests needed to be cut short for Riordon’s safety, Moakley said, as Riordon appeared in danger of falling over.

Riordon’s attorney, Robb Moriarty, told the court his client worked on a conch boat and asked for flexibility in the SCRAM testing to accommodate times when Riordon was on the water without cellular connectivity. It was unclear in court if that flexibility was granted by Judge Benjamin Barnes. However Moriarty later told The Times it had been and his client will be able to work with the probation department to accommodate his time working on a conch boat. Moriarty also stressed his client was found not to be dangerous by Judge Barnes at an October dangerousness hearing.

Riordon’s domestic assault case wasn’t heard Monday save to acknowledge discovery was underway. The alleged offenses date from Sept. 25. On that date, Edgartown Police hiked into a wooded area near Pennywise Path where they found a distraught woman who alleged Riordon beat her head against the ground and strangled her, according to a police report. The woman later allegedly told police she feared Riordon would kill her, according to a report.

Edgartown Police Officer Doron Klingensmith observed “red marks” around the victim’s neck “consistent with marks a hand and fingers would make while strangling a person,” a police report states. Officer Klingensmith also observed evidence the victim suffered a head injury, a report shows. Edgartown Police sought care for the woman and attempted to track down Riordon. Riordon was eventually found snoring in a tent, according to a report. Riordon denied strangling the woman and said her head injury happened because of a trip and fall accident, according to a report. Riordon was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a family or household member, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (the ground), and strangulation/suffocation. Riordon is slated for a court appearance on those charges Jan. 27, 2023.