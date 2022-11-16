Aquinnah issues property tax administration services RFP

Aquinnah is seeking bids for an individual or firm “to provide the Town with property tax administration services.” The full request for proposals (RFP) can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3NVacY7.

“Due to the technical nature of the services required under the proposed contract, the town has determined that the procurement is best conducted utilizing a request for proposals,” the RFP reads. “Such a process will enable the town to evaluate the individual or firm’s experience and ability to implement a fair and equitable taxation in the town. Because property tax administration is an important component of the town’s overall financial health, it is important that the town have the ability to select the most advantageous proposal on the basis of both cost and technical expertise.”

The scope of services lists a series of responsibilities, including overseeing office operations and management, preparing the assessors’ submittal to the town’s annual report, interacting with the Massachusetts Department of Revenue and the Bureau of Accounts in “securing the fiscal year tax rate,” among others.

The successful bidder will enter into a contract with Aquinnah for a period of three years starting on July 1, 2022 and ending on June 30, 2025. When asked about the July 1 date, Aquinnah town administrator Jeffrey Madison said this will be a backdated contract.

“The successful bidder shall execute the contract in the form as attached to this RFP as

Exhibit C. The successful bidder’s technical and price proposals will become addenda to

the contract.,” the RFP reads. “Annual compensation increases shall be addressed in the price proposal.”

The deadline for bids is on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at noon. Any questions about the RFP should be directed to Madison at townadministrator@acquinnah-ma.gov.