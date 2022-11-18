Extra serving of ferry for Thanksgiving

The Steamship Authority will run extra ferries to offset Thanksgiving traffic. Jim Malkin, the Vineyard’s representative on the SSA board, relayed that news Wednesday as part of a brief report to the folks who appointed him, the Dukes County Commissioners. Malkin said the extra service will be provided on the freight ferry Sankaty.

“The Steamship Authority is adding trips Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” Malkin said.

The Sankaty will run four extra trips per day, as needed, during those days, Malkin said.

The extra trips came following advocacy by himself and port council members John Cahill and Joe Sollitto, Malkin said.

Malkin said another successful push by the port council members and himself has resulted in an increased amount of preferred spaces available for one day and seven day reservations. Furthermore, the SSA will be adding a new 30 day preferred reservation option starting in April.

Malkin reported that an investigation by the trio helped to clarify truck traffic to the Vineyard, specifically related to vehicles less than 20 feet.

“As I think all of you know,” Malkin said, “Tacoma pickups are the most registered vehicles on our Island — Martha’s Vineyard Maseratis — they were being counted as trucks. That grossly inflated the view of people who feel that we are running too many trucks through the various port communities to service the Island. So we [began] a new category of trucks and autos less than 20 feet so that the pickup trucks and the vans used by many Islanders would not be aggregated as commercial trucks.”