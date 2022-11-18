Police confiscate vehicle in Vineyard Haven

1 of 4

Developing

There may be a development in the pursuit of suspects in the armed robbery of a Rockland Trust on Thursday.

On Friday evening, police stopped a sedan on Beach Road in the vicinity of the Shell gas station in what Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost told The Times at the scene was “following a lead” in the robbery case.

State Police took the car from the scene on a flatbed truck and Habekost said police would be interviewing an “individual.” Habekost cautioned that leads don’t always pan out and pointed to what happened on Thursday in Falmouth where a massive police presence surrounded the Holiday Inn hotel. That lead turned out to be a dead end.

There were at least five cruisers at the scene on Friday evening.