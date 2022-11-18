Schools will open despite ongoing search

While the search continues for armed robbers of the Rockland Trust on Martha’s Vineyard, the Island schools will open Friday but with modifications to keep children out of harm’s way.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Richie Smith thanked them for their support and then explained how school would operate on the Island Friday.

“We will have school tomorrow. It will be a regular school day with regular routines for our children,” Smith wrote. “However, we will not conduct outdoor activities and there will be no field trips conducted tomorrow. After school events will run as scheduled.”

Schools were put on shelter in place on Thursday during the height of the investigation into an armed bank robbery at the Rockland Trust branch on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road in Vineyard Haven. According to police, three suspects, armed with handguns, rushed the bank as it opened at 8:15 am, tied up two bank tellers, fled the scene in a vehicle stolen from a teller, and ditched it at a parking lot near the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest.

“The question we must consider is where do we truly believe our children are more safe? When considering that many of our children might remain home alone if schools are closed, I believe very strongly that our schools are the safest option, especially with the support of our police departments,” Smith wrote. “I have been assured by the police chiefs of our six towns, that each school will have a strong presence tomorrow during morning drop-off, afternoon pick up, and all the time in between and including after school events. I appreciated their support today and I have no doubt that they will be present on our school grounds in support of our children.”

Smith asked parents to send their children to school, but to either bring them to and from or to escort them to their buses and to be there when they are picked up.

“I wish to close by saying, we will respect your decision as parents as to whether you decide if your child will attend school tomorrow as I understand that this may be an anxious time for you and your child,” Smith wrote. “Thank you again for your tremendous support and understanding.”

Meanwhile, Late in the day Thursday, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe issued a statement on the robbery saying it occurred at 8:15 am. “Three unknown individuals rushed into the bank as employees entered to open the bank for business. These subjects were masked, gloved and armed with handguns,” according to the statement. “The District Attorney and Chief Habekost want to stress that Island residents should remain vigilant, however, they should not be overly alarmed. This was a targeted crime and there is no additional information that should cause undue fear.”

According to the DA’s statement, all three subjects wore masks like the ones shown in their press release from a photo taken at the scene. “Anyone with information is asked to please contact Tisbury PD @ 508-696-4240 or Trooper Dustin Shaw @ 508-693- 0545,” the release states.

Also on Thursday night, there was a lot of helicopter activity on the Island, as well as an apparent meeting of law enforcement officials at State Police headquarters in Oak Bluffs.