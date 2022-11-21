Chilmark: Jay Langemann’s sculptures, and holidays in Menemsha

Last Thursday was unusual: a bank robbery, Jay Langemann’s sculptures riding the ferry, and heading off Island for the holidays. I began writing the town column in May of 2014 and 410 or more columns later, or eight and a half years later, I’m passing the column torch on to someone I think most year-round Chilmarkers know, the wonderfully creative writer, artist, and Sunday school teacher Claire Ganz. As for the “It’s a Chilmark Thing” Facebook page, that will now be administered by Steve Mack. It’s time to focus more on my own projects.

Getting to write the town column after moving to Chilmark after my first six years in Edgartown meant having carte blanche to stop and knock on stranger’s doors, or approach strangers from a local beach parking lot to a city street or in a foreign country. Bill Edison, former Flanders Field softball commissioner (now deceased), asked to send me weekly game reports, now a column tradition that helped make me less of an outsider. There’ve been a lot of “six degrees of separation” moments connected to Chilmark. I have enjoyed getting to know many people through the column, though like any new gig I wasn’t so sure-footed when I began. I have been honored to know many non-town residents have regularly read the column. I can thank Nancy Aronie at whose food truck birthday celebration she introduced me to Jamie Kageliery, and the rest is history.

Head to Menemsha to shop for the holidays: Salt Rock Chocolate’s pop-up at Pandora’s Box on Saturdays (and Wednesdays) from 11 am to 2 pm or when they sell out, through Dec. 17. Copperworks and the Ruel Gallery are open, and don’t forget to stop at Menemsha Fish Market.

Although I rarely eat out, the pop-up dinner at Outermost Inn last week was a perfect meal. There will be a few more dinners besides a final New Year’s Eve dinner. Lunch is served Thursday through Saturday, 11 am to 2 pm, and Sunday brunch from 10:30 am to 2 pm. Reservations for six or more. Not open on Thanksgiving.

Head to the CCC for the return of the Chilmark Potluck on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 6 pm. Don’t forget to bring a dish to share.

Last chance to see the Stan Murphy exhibit at Louisa Gould Gallery through Dec. 1. Learn more at bit.ly/LGGallery.

Take a walk at Island Folk Pottery’s Sculpture Trail open daily from 9 am to 5 pm through December. The shop is open Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 am to 5 pm, and Sundays from 2 to 5 pm. More info at islandfolkpottery.com.

I want to wish everyone a happy holiday and holiday season however you choose to celebrate or not. I am eternally grateful for being welcomed, supported, and finding a home on MV over 17 years ago and then getting to settle in the quiet of Chilmark 11 years ago. I want to send special thanks to everyone I’ve had the pleasure to work with at the paper and there are many. Continue to look for Gardens of Love and other essays. Go outside, relish the freedom we enjoy, be extra patient and kind to all, and have a good week.