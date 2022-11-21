Oak Bluffs: Keep up the good work, Laurel, and Christmas in Oak Bluffs

“Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you’ll never, ever have enough.” –Oprah Winfrey

As I am writing this, we have just had a crazy Thursday with an armed robbery at a bank, school lockdowns and helicopters overhead. As of Friday, the robbers have not been found, but life is back to somewhat normal. We send prayers to the bank workers who were traumatized by the events, all our school staff who kept our children safe, and to our law enforcement for being on the front lines.

“The Truth About Thanksgiving: The Ungrateful Taking of a Continent” will be presented at the Oak Bluffs library on Monday, Nov. 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. David Two Arrows Vanderhoop will talk about the myth of the original Thanksgiving and provide a workshop to encourage action and healing. David is a powerful speaker. His talks inspire us to face the truth of history and go forward with courage.

I asked 7-year-old Robin Decker what he thought about Thanksgiving, and he said that it should be called “Harvest of Change.” He thought that would be a name for everybody. I thought that was pretty astute!

Thanksgiving usually means college kids come home, which in my memory meant lots of laundry! The day is usually so peaceful on the Island, and then the weekend is very busy. There will be artisan and craft fairs.

Congratulations to Oak Bluffs resident Laurel Redington for winning a Massachusetts Broadcasters Association award for her segment “9/11: A Soldier’s Story.” Laurel produced the piece for MVYRADIO’S Sunday morning public affairs show “The Vineyard Current.” In the powerful segment, Laurel interviewed Tom Amenta, combat veteran and author of the book “The Twenty-Year War.” As community outreach director for MVY, Laurel focuses on programming that benefits the community. Keep up the good work, Laurel!

Christmas in Oak Bluffs begins this weekend, with activities throughout town. The Oak Bluffs Holiday Open Market takes over the Strand Theater on Friday, Nov 25., from 10 am to 3 pm.

At 4:30 pm Friday, join the “Stumbling Santa Fun Run” which starts at the Ritz and ends at Dos Mas. On Saturday, you can talk to Santa in Post Office Square from 12 to 2 pm, or write him a letter and mail it in the special box from 12 to 8 pm! Reindeer Games will be played in Ocean Park from 2 to 3 pm, and horse-drawn carriage rides from 2:30 to 5:30 pm, sponsored by Crossland Landscape. Juice by the Sea will offer holiday treats from 12 to 2 pm. The grand finale will be the lighting of the town tree and Ocean Park at 6:30 pm, with caroling and treats for kids. So finish up the leftovers and get out in town to shop local and have some fun.

The weekend also brings the 26th annual Thanksgiving Artisans Festival, Friday and Saturday at the Ag Hall from 10 am to 4 pm. That is always a favorite for early Christmas shopping and catching up with Island artists.

Exercise classes are busy at the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging. You can choose from Monday, Thursday, or Friday mornings to participate with their great instructors, live or via Zoom. Details are available on the OBCOA newsletter, or call 508-693-4509 for more information. There are many more activities going on, like scrabble games, cards, and info sessions about hearing, health insurance, and even “Coffee with a Cop” on Wednesdays. Don’t forget that fuel assistance is available, contact Rose for an appointment if you or someone you know is in need this winter.

We lost a good friend when Chris Grazioso passed away on Nov. 4. Chris and love-of-his-life Barrett were well known Island residents for many years, Barrett known for her crazy baking skills and Chris for his love of disc golf, skateboarding, and life. They started their family here and made many good friends, before moving to Belchertown several years ago to pursue new opportunities. Sending lots of Island love to Barrett, Sophia, and Gia. Chris will be sorely missed.

November birthdays are wrapping up with Gina deBettencourt celebrating on the 23rd, Pam Herman and Kim O’Callaghan celebrating on the 24th, Jennie Dreisen on the 25th and Bill Anderson Jr. on the 26th.

On Nov. 30, we wish a very Happy Anniversary to Sabrina Bayne and Chris Hendry, married one year ago on the island of St. Lucia. May their marital bliss last forever!

