A big helping of giving from the Tisbury Police 

Tisbury Police posted up in the town parking lot adjacent to Stop & Shop Wednesday to collect food and monetary donations for the Island Food Pantry.

Officers also helped quell a bit of the hectic atmosphere and labor of Thanksgiving shopping by helping folks carry groceries and by shuttling empty grocery carts back to the Stop & Shop entrance.

Officers Carla Gomes, Julia Levesque, and Cristina Whitney were out in front of a police pickup just before 11 am Wednesday helping shoppers and taking donations. Police administrator Samantha Gitschier was also there helping.

“So far we’re doing really well — got a good amount of donations and we’ve raised over $400 in cash,” Tisbury Police Lt. Bill Brigham told The Times. “I’m sure by the end of the day [we’ll] be doing even better.”