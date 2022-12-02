MVRHS students dazzle during annual Winter Concert

1 of 8

Under blue, magenta, and white lighting, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) students wearing all-black outfits performed in the annual 2022 Winter Concert at the Performing Arts Center. From the Minnesingers’ spirited performance of “Go Tell it on the Mountain,” arranged by Nicholas Vangeloff, to the MV Big Band swaying into Steve Slagle’s arrangement of “Fables of Faubus,” composed by Charles Mingus, the students earned the crowd’s applause on Thursday night.

The concert had a couple of first occurrences. The school’s percussion ensemble made its debut and new MVRHS drama teacher Nate Punches emceed the concert, providing humorous commentary while informing the audience about each piece and highlighting the effort that manifested the concert.

“Our students worked really hard … It truly is an incredible sound,” Punches said, also underscoring the years teachers put into cultivating the high school’s performing arts culture.