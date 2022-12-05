Chicken Alley spreads its wings

Chicken Alley, the popular thrift store operated by Martha’s Vineyard Community Services in Vineyard Haven, will have additional space for its operations after the new year.

“The team is very excited to be leasing a portion of the adjacent building for donation processing. This space is currently undergoing some small renovations to make it more efficient for our staff and volunteers to process donations,” Martha’s Vineyard Community Services spokesperson Rebecca Pierce said. “We hope to begin accepting donations in the new space in January.”

A part of the Aqua World Seafood Corporation building will be used for the expansion. Chicken Alley celebrated its 60th anniversary in November and “has been operating exclusively out of the original space” for over 15 years, according to Pierce.

“This will be a great addition,” she said. The full operational details for this space are still in the works, according to Pierce.

All proceeds from the store go to Community Services’ various programs that support Islanders, such as disability services, mental health counseling, substance use disorder programming, and more. During the previous fiscal year, Chicken Alley surpassed $1 million in sales.