Jordi selected to join a state committee

Island Housing Trust (IHT) CEO Philippe Jordi was chosen by Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll as a member of the affordable and abundant housing committee, one of six transition policy committees, according to a press release. The release said the committees consist of a “diverse group of community members, advocates, subject matter experts, and business and nonprofit leaders.”

“I’m very honored to have been chosen to join this committee of like-minded housing advocates. I’m looking forward to being part of the discussion about innovative approaches to expanding housing for our residents,” Jordi said in the release.

Each committee is led by two to four co-chairs and “will get to work immediately on their mission to translate the campaign’s vision into governing plans,” according to the release. The committees “will apply an equity and affordability lens to their work, always considering the ways in which historically marginalized communities may be impacted and how to alleviate economic burdens for Massachusetts residents.”

More information is available at https://healeydriscolltransition.com/ and the public is “encouraged to submit their ideas for the new administration” at https://bit.ly/3H7ZkF2.