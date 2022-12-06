Cornell Theater off limits to theater

1 of 4

The Katharine Cornell Theater, an auditorium space renovated with funds delivered from preeminent 20th century actress Katharine Cornell, is no longer hosting any theater or music shows.

The space closed to the public as most places like it did during the main thrust of the COVID-19 pandemic. It now contains what Tisbury town administrator Jay Grande described as three work spaces.

Some in the local arts community aren’t pleased the venue has been sidelined. John Crelan, artistic director for Arts and Society, hoped to use the space this past June for a James Joyce Bloomsday event, but the town denied the request. Crelan is now forming a protest group he hopes will reopen the theater.

Grande said the town has little choice as conditions one floor below the auditorium space are packed. “We’ve basically run out of room in the lower level,” Grande said.

Previously used as an arts space as well as a meeting place for the select board, the auditorium, facade, and other portions of the building were heavily renovated in 1971 through the Peter C. Cornell trust. Katherine Cornell, a longtime seasonal resident of the Island, facilitated the gift. Despite the gift, there appears to be no covenant that requires the town to continue using the space as a theater.

The building housing the auditorium is generally referred to as Tisbury Town Hall. The building is a 19th Century church on Spring Street and has long been used as town offices and following the renovation in 1971, also became a venue for the arts. At the time the building was called Association Hall. However, Tisbury voters changed the name to the Katharine Cornell Memorial Theater in 1974, the same year the actress and benefactor died.

Select board chair Roy Cutrer declined comment on the status of the auditorium and referred questions to Grande. Select board member John Cahill also declined comment.

The extent that the theater is being used for town offices became clear when the select board held an impromptu meeting in the theater on Nov. 30 after their original meeting spot, Tisbury Senior Center, was closed because of a heating issue. Much of town hall has been off-limits to the general public throughout the pandemic.

Grande said members of the finance team are presently in the auditorium and will likely transition back downstairs. He said he’s aiming to install himself, human resources coordinator Pam Bennett, and executive assistant Elena DeFoe in the space eventually. Grande said such a group would be less impactful than members of the assessors office, for instance, because of all the maps and paperwork associated with the assessor’s office.

Grande said if it proves possible to “carve out space” so “small recitals” can occur in the auditorium, he would like to see that. To that end, he said he’s had an eye out toward keeping the stage, the areas in front of the stage, and the center of the auditorium, clear of obstruction.

“The first step is we want to recapture the meeting space and make sure we can fit everybody in the most efficient way possible, which is very challenging, as you know with this building,” Grande said. “Very challenging”

Grande said the town has invested in the space since he took the job, including revamping the sound and lighting systems, replacing windows, and renovating the door.

“We’re putting the steeple back on shortly,” Grande said. “The ultimate goal is to preserve the theater upstairs and not do anything that would be of permanence. It’s really a need to accommodate and provide reasonable accommodation for employees and the functions that are here at town hall.”

Grande noted a new employee is on deck in the accounting department and that prospect will shrink available space further. “There’s no great answer in the short term,” he said.

Crelan said the first time he was in the auditorium was in 1972 when he went to a wedding reception. Since then he’s used the venue himself repeatedly.

“I’ve been using that many many times over the years,” he said.

Crelan said he’s called some Tisbury taxpayers and asked them to call the select board and ask that the space be opened again. “You’re a taxpayer, make some noise,” he recalled telling one person.

“Most people don’t even know it’s closed,” Crelan said.

Crelan said he plans to call a radio station too.

In an email to The Times, Martha’s Vineyard Museum research librarian Bow Van Riper wrote that Cornell had defined hopes for the auditorium. He quoted the the 1971 Tisbury Town Report: ‘In restoring Association Hall, Miss Cornell and her fellow trustees have hoped to add to the pleasures of the Island by providing an attractive setting to encourage the performance of plays, concerts, films and other entertainment so that once again the hall will serve as a social and cultural center, much as it did when it was owned by the Vineyard Literary Association nearly a hundred years ago.’”

The renovated building opened to much fanfare in 1971 as part of Tisbury’s Tercententenary celebration.

“For the first time since the end of World War II, the ancient bell that was once Tisbury’s only fire alarm pealed forth, celebrating 300 years of town history and accomplishment,” the Vineyard Gazette reported at the time. “In the auditorium of the towering town hall that was built as a Congregational Church in 1884, but became the seat of government in the 1880’s, Miss Cornell expressed her pleasure in being able to give a gift to the town, and, in turn, was presented with a gold Tercentenary medal by the chairman of the board of selectmen, Frederick W. Thifault.”

The Gazette went on to report, “On the walls, murals painted by West Tisbury artist, Stanley Murphy, depicted Vineyard History — winter at Menemsha Creek; Moshup, the [Native American} deity, standing chest-deep in Island waters, holding aloft a struggling whale he has just captured. A third mural, a portrait of a whaling crew, is still being painted, and a fourth, Summer, will be added by fall.”

“Presently I don’t want the murals obstructed because I like to be able to have people be able to view them,” Grande said. “I’d also like to have the venue restored, at least for small recitals…”

It was unclear when that might be, however.

The Cornell renovation also included staircases to the auditorium and a great bronze town seal on the facade of the building.

“Pricilla Pattison was commissioned to execute the sculpture ‘Tisbury Town Seal’ for the pediment on the facade of the building,” the 1971 town report states. “The shield with its two barrels and its three codfish and TAKEMY (the [Native American] name for Tisbury) are taken from the Town Seal and the flanking flourishes suggest waves and water that surround the Island.”

Some money is still left over from the gift Cornell gave. It’s kept in the Nancy Hamilton Fund, according to Town Accountant Suzanne Kennedy. Hamilton was Cornell’s “longtime companion,” according to the NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project website. Kennedy said there is presently $31,688.62 in the Hamilton fund.

The Peter C. Cornell Trust has been exhausted, however, according to Kate Mesiello of the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo. Mesiello was unable to provide any information on how much was spent through the fund on the renovation. She said her foundation took over the trust in 2011 and didn’t have access to prior records. Kennedy said she had no records going that far back. The remaining trustees “spent all their money down to zero” in making some “really important gifts” to the Western New York community this year, she said.

Masiello said Katharine Cornell’s dad, Peter, was a physician who later made a fortune in windshield wipers.

She described him as a “really savvy businessman” who loved theater.