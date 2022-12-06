Oak Bluffs: Pat Law and band ESP, Holiday Bazaar, and Nursery light show

“It’s in every one of us to be wise. Find your heart, open up both your eyes.” –songwriter David Pomeranz

My Aunt Mary died last week. She was 96 years old, and she was the last of my mom’s siblings. She was part of the village that raised me and my 14 cousins, the last one keeping us accountable for our behavior, the last family storyteller from that generation. I tell you this because I think we all experience this. I really tried to pay attention and remember, take photos and make notes — but now that she is gone, I realize I have many more questions! Mary and her husband, George Morris, were instrumental in the start of the Family Food Pantry in Harwich, which grew from a church basement to a big warehouse with a beautiful shop and separate thrift store. The Family Pantry used to feed our M.V. Food Pantry; there might still be some folks who remember driving town trucks over to Harwich to pick up supplies for the Vineyard from the Boston food bank — and maybe they remember George and Mary, too.

It’s hard to lose that generation. As my cousins are saying, “We’re not sitting at the kids’ table anymore.” Obviously, we’ve been “adults” for some time, but now we become the placeholders, the story keepers. This is going to take some processing, which we will do for a couple of days over in Harwich, as we celebrate her life. With many tears and much laughter, we will begin to take on our new roles.

Congratulations to Jeff and Sandy Ciciora on the birth of their first grandchild! William Turner Ciciora was born on Nov. 23. Much happiness to this new little Islander, his parents Casey and Ben, and of course the overjoyed grandparents.

Pat Law and band ESP will be performing at the P.A. Club on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 9 pm. Band members Ed Medeiros, Merrily Fenner, Chris Seidel, and Pat will mix in some great holiday tunes along with their fun dance music. It will also give you a chance to sing happy birthday to Pat, who celebrates her 70th on the 14th.

The P.A. Club is also hosting its annual Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 15, from 3 to 8 pm. Shop local vendors, have some tasty food from Mo’s Lunch, and look for a special guest in a big red suit.

The P.A. Club does so much for the community, and they have been keeping local music alive for years, increasing music nights and offering a fun place for live music with a big dance floor. They are currently fundraising for a new sound system and stage. If you missed the first fundraiser on Nov. 25, there will be more events. You can contact the club to get on their email list so you know what’s happening — or you can just stop in, maybe on a Wednesday, to hear music by Rosie Guerin and Jon Stanwood and make a donation.

Christmas in Edgartown is this weekend, Dec. 8 to 11, with so much to do and see.

Check christmasinedgartown.com for the complete schedule. My favorites? The MVRHS Minnesinger concert Friday night, the parade at 11 am on Saturday, Handmade from the Heart craft show to benefit Hospice on Saturday from 10 to 4, the Edgartown School holiday Arts and Crafts Festival, and Plum Hill School Elves Faire from 10 to 2.

Another favorite is Donaroma’s annual Holiday Nursery light show, which starts on Dec. 8, with Christmas trees from every town and a lights-and-music show outside the nursery. It is worth the trip all the way to Edgartown!

December birthdays include Polly Toomey and Vamp Campbell on Dec 8. Margaret Oliveira celebrates on the 9th, along with Tyler Araujo and John Cruz. Happy birthday to Patrick Parker on the 10th! I hope Laura Hilliard gets the day off on her birthday on the 13th, and birthday hugs also go to Peter Tennant and Ray Santinello. Dec. 14th is shared by Debra Alley, Pat Law, Chyenne Ward, Olivia Rogers, and Brae Eddleston.

Send me your news!