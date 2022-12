Holiday tradition continues as Rise hosts its annual holiday dance show, “Season’s Greetings,” this weekend. The entire dance company is involved in the show, featuring ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, acrobatics, and hip-hop performances. There are two shows on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 11 am and 4 pm, at the Performing Arts Center. For more information, call 508-693-2262, or email info@risevpa.com.