What Are You Watching? ‘Snack vs. Chef’

4 stars

What’s better than snacks and Netflix? Watching a series on professionally trained chefs making processed snacks from scratch. Some episodes focus on recreating the iconic snack the judges pull from the show’s on-set vending machine, others focus on molding the snack into something innovative and new. Twelve chefs compete over eight episodes to win $50,000, and ultimately come up with some really creative spins on our classic munchies. Flaming Hot Cheetos, Pringles, Kit Kats, Oreos, Gushers, Ho Hos, and Lays potato chips are the goodies they recreate for the judges, ending with the finale. This show will make you drool, so be sure to pick up some junk food on your way home to have while you indulge in this series.