Four vie for Tisbury select board seat

Four people returned nomination papers by the Dec. 6 deadline to be in the running as candidates for the Tisbury select board seat vacated by Larry Gomez.

Christina Colarusso of Bernard Circle, Abbe Burt of Skiff Avenue, Bruce Campbell of Dudley Street, and Donald Rose of Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road will compete in a special election on Jan. 24. The election will serve only to install someone to fill out the remainder of Gomez’s term.

On May 9, the seat will be up for election for a full three-year term. Gomez bowed out from the board in September for health reasons. Each of the four candidates garnered signatures of prominent Tisbury residents. Carrie Tankard, first vice president of the Vineyard’s chapter of the NAACP, has nominated Rose, Burt was nominated by planning board member Cheryl Doble, Campbell was nominated by health board chair Jeffrey Pratt, and Colarusso was nominated by Gomez.