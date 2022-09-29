Gomez resigns from Tisbury’s select board

Tisbury select board chair Larry Gomez has resigned effective Oct. 1. Gomez was in the third year of his three-year term on the board and in his second term as a board member. For his present term, he beat out former select board member Melinda Loberg in 2020.

At the end of Wednesday’s select board meeting, vice chair Roy Cutrer made an announcement about Gomez, who was not present at the meeting.

“I’m really sorry to have to announce this,” Cutrer said, “Larry Gomez has tendered his resignation as of Oct. 1.”

“We’ll miss having Larry,” town administrator Jay Grande said. “I don’t have anything more. It’s not really discussable.”

A copy of Gomez’s resignation letter obtained by The Times indicates he is stepping down due to “health issues.”

In a statement to The Times on Thursday, Cutrer wrote:

“I’d like to thank Larry Gomez for his years of service and his dedication to the Town of Tisbury. Personally, I will miss his guidance as the board chair.”





