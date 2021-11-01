Kent Healy, West Tisbury select board member, dies

Kent Healy, a West Tisbury select board member and a longtime civil engineer, died Sunday morning. He was 89.

“Everybody loved him,” select board member Cynthia Mitchell said. “He was an incredibly decent and wonderful man,” Mitchell said. Mitchell recalled Healy as someone who gave “endlessly” to the town and to his neighbors and friends. Mitchell said she had known Healy and his wife Maureen, who passed away last spring, for decades.

“Both Maureen and Kent were very close friends of mine,” Mitchell said. She said Kent Healy “will be very sorely missed.”

“Everyone knew him, everyone loved to work with him, engineer Chris Alley of Schofield,

Barbini, and Hoehn said. Alley described Healy as knowledgeable and “very practical.”

Alley recalled how he respected Healy’s measured approach to problem solving and eventually adopted that approach himself.

“Let’s make sure we have a problem before we try to solve it,” Alley said to sum Healy’s engineering philosophy.

“He’ll be missed by everyone in the engineering and surveying community on the Island,” Alley said.

“Kent was a terrific help to me and to the Town of Chilmark,” Chilmark select board chair Jim Malkin said. “He was able to use common sense and logic to cut through very complicated issues and projects and inevitably came up with simple and elegant solutions to issues that the town faced—from Squibnocket to the West Dock in Menemsha to the Basin Road in Menemsha and many culvert and water issues as well.”

The West Tisbury select board issued a statement Monday morning: “The select board of West Tisbury extends its deepest condolences to the Healy family for the loss of Ken. Kent was a valued member of the select board. Offering a straightforward approach to town issues tempered with kindness and compassion. Among his many gifts, Kent lent his engineering skills and expertise to the town on hundreds of projects over many years, and was ‘Keeper of the Dam’ at the Mill Pond for the worldly sum of $1.00/year. He was a monitor and caretaker of the physical environment, regularly spending hours measuring and documenting the rise and fall of the water along Mill Brook and the Tisbury Great Pond. Kent was always there when you needed him, and often before, and lived his life with humor and humility. A man of unfailing decency, he will forever be missed.”

