Griner coming home without Whelan

This is not the news that the family of Paul Whelan, including Vineyard artist Elizabeth Whelan, had hoped for. The United States has made a one-for-one swap of prisoners with Russia trading arms dealer Victor Bout for WNBA star Brittney Griner.

The U.S. had offered a two-for-one exchange that included Whelan and Griner, but ultimately took what it could get to bring Griner, who had been imprisoned for bringing illegal drugs into Russia, home.

Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, is being held on what his family says are trumped up espionage charges.

Elizabeth Whelan wasn’t immediately available for comment, but her brother issued a statement on behalf of the family.

“I am so glad that Brittney Griner is on her way home,” David Whelan, the brother of Paul and Elizabeth, wrote in an email to reporters. “As the family member of a Russian hostage, I can literally only imagine the joy she will have, being reunited with her loved ones, and in time for the holidays. There is no greater success than for a wrongful detainee to be freed and for them to go home. The Biden Administration made the right decision to bring Ms. Griner home, and to make the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn’t going to happen.’

The Whelan family was alerted to the deal in advance so they could prepare, David Whelan wrote. That didn’t happen when Trevor Reed was released last April.

“That early warning meant that our family has been able to mentally prepare for what is now a public disappointment for us. And a catastrophe for Paul,” he wrote. “I do not know if he is aware yet, although he will surely learn from Russian media. Our parents have had calls with him every day since his return to IK-17 on December 2d, and they will surely speak to him soon.”

David Whelan made it clear that the family does not begrudge Griner her freedom. “As I have often remarked, Brittney’s and Paul’s cases were never really intertwined,” he wrote. “It has always been a strong possibility that one might be freed without the other.”

So as Whelan’s fourth anniversary of imprisonment nears, his parents and family members will spend another holiday season apart.

“Despite the possibility that there might be an exchange without Paul, our family is still devastated,” he wrote. “ I can’t even fathom how Paul will feel when he learns. Paul has worked so hard to survive nearly 4 years of this injustice. His hopes had soared with the knowledge that the U.S. government was taking concrete steps for once towards his release. He’d been worrying about where he’d live when he got back to the U.S.”

Whelan wrote that it’s difficult to keep hope. “It’s clear that the U.S. government has no concessions that the Russian government will take for Paul Whelan,” he wrote. “And so Paul will remain a prisoner until that changes.”

Paul’s parents are aging — they will be 85 and 83 — and the family worries that he won’t survive 12 more years in a labor colony. “He has tried to stay healthy but one wonders how long that determination to keep going can endure,” David Whelan wrote.

The family has a GoFundMe for Paul to support his legal defense.