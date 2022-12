A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in or near the intersection of High Point Lane and State Road Thursday afternoon in Tisbury. Tisbury EMS, Tisbury Police, Tisbury Fire, and Massachusetts State Police responded.

One person was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital with minor injuries, according to Tisbury Police Sgt. Andrew Silvia. Sgt. Silvia said the State Police will be investigating the incident. It’s unclear if any charges are pending.