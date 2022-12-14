Equal rights, fair elections, and the court

This past June, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority made a huge mark: It ended the constitutional right to abortion, restricted the states’ ability to enforce gun safety laws, narrowed the federal government’s authority to slow climate change, and blurred the line between the separation of church and state. The same majority may now extend its influence to equal rights and fair elections as a result of arguments heard this month.

The first case is similar to one the court heard four years ago. In Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission (2018), the issue was whether Jack Phillips, the owner of a bakery, violated the Colorado antidiscrimination law when he declined to bake a custom wedding cake for a same-sex couple. Instead of reaching the merits of the dispute, the majority ruled in the baker’s favor because the Colorado Civil Rights Commission was hostile to Phillips’ religious beliefs.

A ruling would have required the court to decide whether 14th Amendment equal rights or First Amendment free speech rights predominate.

Now, Creative LLC v. Elenis, another case involving Colorado, may do so. It involves website designs concerning weddings. The owner of the site, a devout Christian named Lorie Smith, wants to post an announcement that she will only design websites for weddings of one man and one woman, and not for same-sex couples.

Such an announcement violates Colorado public accommodations law, forbidding businesses open to the public from discriminating based on race, religion, or sex, and in this case LGBTQ people. Smith says she would happily design websites for LGBTQ folks for anything other than a wedding, but that subject forces her to engage in compelled speech. She would be required to say something that violates her religious convictions.

Colorado, in turn, holds that the law is generally applicable to all businesses open to the public, and doesn’t specifically target Smith’s operation. Besides, “Colorado’s antidiscrimination law exempts a broader class of religious organizations than most states,” including churches, synagogues, and mosques, but not businesses open to the public.

The six conservative justices have consistently indicated greater sympathy for religious expression. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito have even argued that they would like to see the end of same-sex marriage as a constitutional right. During oral argument on Dec. 5, the conservative justices were highly sympathetic to Smith’s position. They will decide the issue by next June.

The second issue, heard two days later, involves a challenge to the novel “independent state legislature” theory, which gives state legislators power to create rules for federal elections. The case involves a North Carolina gerrymandered, partisan congressional map that the state supreme court overturned. While Democrats and Republicans are nearly equally divided in the state, the imbalanced map carved out 10 Republican and 4 Democratic districts. Once the state supreme court required a reconfiguration, the new districts were evenly split between Republicans and Democrats.

The theory goes beyond congressional districting to include presidential elections. The Constitution’s Elections Clause in Article I reads, “Each state shall appoint, in such manner as the legislature thereof may direct, a number of electors, equal to the whole number of senators and representatives to which the state may be entitled in the Congress” (emphasis added). Also implicated is Article II, the Electors Clause, which declares that states shall appoint presidential electors for the Electoral College “in such Manner as the legislature thereof may direct” (emphasis added).

Electors in presidential elections are members of political parties who have endorsed the candidate their party has nominated to be president. In most states, if a candidate wins the popular vote, all electoral votes dedicated to the winning candidate are duly chosen. In the past, when elections disputes arose, state supreme courts resolved them to ensure compliance with state constitutions. Now, in Moore v. Harper, North Carolina state legislators contend that they have all power over federal elections, including redistricting, and the judicial and executive branches have none.

After the 2020 presidential election, some state legislators tried, and failed, to appoint electors of their own liking, not those of the winning candidate. Seven states, including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, sent bogus electors to Washington, D.C., on Dec. 14, 2020, when the votes were counted. Even though Joe Biden won the popular vote in their states, these fake electors argued that their state legislatures could overturn the will of the people and elect Donald Trump instead.

The Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law has concluded that the state legislature theory will be used to overturn elections and “give state legislatures wide authority to gerrymander electoral maps and pass voter suppression laws.” This process would undermine the democratic process and the rule of law.

Four conservative justices have previously expressed support of the “independent state legislature” theory by carving out a small role for state supreme courts. The court will issue a decision by June.

Jack Fruchtman, who lives in Aquinnah, wrote “American Constitutional History,” now in its second edition.