Select board slams MVC

Upon reappointing Brian Smith as Oak Bluffs’ representative to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission Tuesday, the Oak Bluffs select board discussed some of the issues currently facing the regional planning and permitting agency.

Oak Bluffs joins Edgartown, which also recently mulled over how to move forward with its participation with the commission, following a series of lawsuits that have caused the MVC to seek additional funding from Island towns.

“If you’d have asked me a month ago if I was going to stick it out, I would have said no,” Smith said to the select board prior to his reappointment. “There’s a lot going on, as you know … but I think some changes need to be made, and I can’t make them from the outside.”

Smith said he’s particularly concerned about the increased complaints filed against the commission, in addition to the overall attitude. “Previously, it was more of a collaborative process with applicants, and now I feel as though we start at no,’’ he said, adding that he hopes to “clean some things up” within the review processes.

Select board member Gail Barmakian said that what she’s noticed is that there has been an increase in “very aggressive applicants with a lot of money,” who choose to immediately sue when the commission doesn’t vote in their favor. Similarly, commissioners can often “dig their heels in” during deliberations on a proposed project, furthering tension. “It’s on both ends,” she said.

Select board member Brian Packish, who formerly served on the commission, said the environment of the MVC has “become hostile … if you don’t go in with your elbows out and guns blazing, you don’t stand a chance of surviving the process.”

Packish said that the MVC review process is not only costly to applicants, but is “harm[ful] to the community.”

He called for more collaboration,“with a greater understanding of what is a real regional impact, [for] a chance of bringing back a really important process.” The commission has “lost its way,” he said.

“As an applicant, you have no idea in what arbitrary or capricious manner you’re going to be treated,” Packish said; “there’s no baseline.”

He said the Oak Bluffs select board operates with consistent policies and procedures. “You’re not afforded that luxury at the MVC,” he said.

The various policies adopted by the commission, Packish said, “have massive effects across the Island … and they’re voted nowhere other than that body.” The commission’s decisions on policies, he stated, stem from a “because I said so” mentality.

Select board member Ryan Ruley said the town’s local government, such as its planning and zoning boards, would “do a better job” in permitting, planning, and regulating within Oak Bluffs. The MVC has “outlived its use,” he said; “at some point I will be asking this board to potentially support putting a question on the ballot asking how most residents feel about the commission, and if it’s something we should stick with.”