Sharky’s Edgartown set to close for good

Edgartown restaurant Sharky’s Cantina will be closing its doors after 14 years, owner J.B. Blau announced in a Facebook post Monday.

“I could reminisce and write about this experience for 100 hours and still not scratch the surface of what Sharky’s [Edgartown] accomplished,” Blau wrote, “but right now I just want to thank the staff that have made it possible and the guests who have supported us so much for so long.”

Blau, who also owns M.V. Chowder Co., Copper Anchor (& Wok), Loft & Pizza di Napoli, and Sharky’s Cantina Oak Bluffs, referenced the inability for the Edgartown location to renew the site’s lease, along with neighboring Tropical Bakery. The restaurant will be permanently discontinuing operations effective Dec. 31.

Employees of Sharky’s Edgartown will be moved to other restaurants, Blau said: “Everyone will still have a job. Our No. 1 focus is making sure that our crew are taken care of.”

“We are excited to now once again have all our focus on Sharky’s Oak Bluffs, which is about to enter our 18th year,” he wrote, “Sharky’s is going nowhere. We survived COVID, and we will survive landlords. We are excited for our next amazing chapters.”

“It’s been an honor to serve so many locals and visitors, fundraisers and special events in Edgartown,” the restaurateur wrote; “we’re excited to continue serving you in Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven, and we are so very thankful for the support over the years.”