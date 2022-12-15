Lessons from other resort communities

It’s no surprise that the nationwide housing crisis has been especially impactful to year round Vineyarders. Exacerbating the crisis is the increasing number of short term rentals that reduce the year round housing stock.

As the Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank Act moves its way up to the state legislature for consideration, a number of committees and boards on Island have begun to discuss on how to quell the housing problem locally.

One of those bodies is the all-Island planning board, which charged its members with defining a scope of study on the Vineyard’s short term rental boom, and how the towns might be able to suggest possible ordinances and regulations on the short term rental industry.

On Wednesday, Laura Silber, Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s housing planner and coordinator for the Coalition to Create the Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank (CCMVHB), presented planning board members with a sample range of ordinances seen in other resort communities that have been struggling with similar STR-related issues.

For example, Silber said, a North Lake Tahoe community where 79 percent of its housing inventory is seasonal, touts a high percentage of STR’s that were negatively impacting the year round population. That community ultimately opted to enforce a cap on STR’s, in addition to outlining owner-occupancy restrictions specifically designed for that community.

A neighboring town with STR issues chose stricter ordinances, with the main goal of increasing its year round housing stock. Although that study has not yet been completed, the town is seeing an increase in long term housing options, Silber said.

Some communities are now requiring business licenses for STR’s, which in turn, generate “significant revenue” for the towns, she said, noting that the Vineyard may want to consider that option.

Hudson, New York, and Salem, Mass., are putting in place STR-related bylaws to prevent becoming resort communities, Silber noted. Some lessons can be taken from nonseasonal communities, and what they’re doing to protect their housing stock and year round residents.

Already established resort communities, like the Vineyard, have to work with pre-existing ways of life. For example, Silber said, the Island has a significant history of private homes being used as vacation homes.

Previous STR regulations drafted on Nantucket, Silber said, “emanated from a private group,” rather than from a grassroots effort. “So the start of that effort did not take into account the needs and desires of the majority of the year rond community and year round voters,” she said. Later, a reworking of those restrictions was able to better address and represent the year round population.

However, resort town or not, no two communities are exactly alike. A comprehensive study is crucial, Silber said, in order to fully understand the economic impact STR’s are having on the Vineyard and its residents. Only then can regulatory bodies enact policies and ordinances that apply specifically to Martha’s Vineyard.

Silber advocated for a prioritization of Vineyard residents, noting that STR bylaws on Nantucket have somewhat struggled to meet the needs of its year rounders.

Additionally, Silber briefly touched on a piece of statewide legislation regarding accessory dwelling units (ADU), which has been garnering a fair amount of attention. Increasing ADUs has the support of the incoming governor’s office, Silber said, and is slated to be reintroduced this legislative session.

With just over half of Vineyard residents being year round–51 percent — it behooves Island-based bodies to find solutions that best fit the needs of its community, Silber said.

The bottom line, Silber said, is that “short term rentals are being regulated in resort communities.”