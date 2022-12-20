Chilmark: Free community yoga, Tea Club meeting, and Christmas Eve service

The forecast predicts a calm, cool, cold, and windy Christmas Eve, with a slight chance of snow. I would like snow, but can do without the wind. I have a tradition of lighting candles of remembrance and hope on the beach Christmas Eve, and wish for a window of calm. The weather influences the shape of our days. As I write, a cold wind is blowing in from the northwest. Sunlight streams through the windows, turning unpainted pine-paneled walls caramel and bathing blooming geraniums, sitting in my grandmother’s custom-made zinc trays. The dogs and I will take our walks on east-facing paths, and I will keep close to home tending the wood stove.

To our delight, friend and neighbor Emily Broderick, reported that the Christmas Flea, held last Saturday, was a success, and offered us two lovely centerpieces for our tables. We enjoyed hosting a gathering of greens and pine cones, and are delighted to see the results.

Last Sunday, in honor of the winter solstice, Roberta Kirn and the Martha’s Vineyard Family Chorus led her once-a-year concert and community sing at Rick Bausman’s Milokan Cultural Center, which is located at Native Earth Teaching Farm, with peace, hope, love, and light. It was my first time inside. The hoop house was warm and welcoming, and larger than I’d expected. Roberta believes we can all sing, and that music and dance are healing. She gathers songs like some of us gather pebbles — the ones that touch the heart. She finds songs everywhere, and even though her travels were curtailed by the pandemic, Zoom offered ways to stay in touch, make new friends, and find more songs.

Roberta opened the concert with her song, “Love Flows In”: “Take a moment to quiet the mind,/ to settle down deep in the body./ Love flows in, love flows in, love flows in./ Like the waves, like the tide, like the everlasting spring,/ love flows in.

It was a perfect opening. A quick Google revealed an October 2022 recording of it on abreathofsong.com. I encourage you to get on her email list, roberta@bewellsing.com.

The Yoga Barn has a free community class every Friday at 5:30 pm.

The Menemsha Fish Market will be open until 5 pm Christmas Eve, and again, 12 to 2 pm, on Christmas Day. We appreciate them.

Peter Simon Photography and Ronni Simon Designs off Tabor House Road are open this week every day, 12 to 4 pm. After closing at 4 pm on Christmas Eve, they will take a break.

Island Folk Pottery’s gallery and sculpture trail, also off Tabor House Road, on Marion’s Way, are open this week.

Libraries are community hubs, and Chilmark’s is terrific. This week’s free events are sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Library: the Big Book Sale; also “Learn Ayurvedic Self-Care Practices for the Winter” from Sonja Josephson, Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 5 pm. You can find more information on the library’s website.

This month’s Tea Club will taste vanilla tea from Mauritius, Thursday, Dec. 22, 3 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up, receive your tea, and get the Zoom invite.

Nan Doty’s Qigong class continues on Tuesdays, 8 to 10 am, until May 27, in the community room of the Chilmark Community Church.

Chilmark Community Church’s Christmas Eve Service is Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5 pm. They will read familiar lessons, and there will be carols and musicians: Phil Dietterich (organist), Violet Southwick (cello), and Mary McMonneloug (vocals). Christmas morning, Dec. 25, will have carols and bells at 9 am worship.

Viruses are making the rounds, many of us have family and friends arriving, and much still to be done, and I wish everyone a healthy holiday.