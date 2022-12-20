Colleen Francis

Colleen Ann (Davis) Francis, 69, of Vineyard Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 19, 2022, at home. She was the wife of Stephen Francis, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage.

Born in New Bedford, the daughter of Gerald and Theresa (Connor) Davis, she had resided in Vineyard Haven for the past 25 years. She graduated from New Bedford High School and attended Swain School of Art. Mrs. Francis worked as a floor manager for a curtain manufacturer. She enjoyed painting, and had a passion for sunflowers. She had a brilliant way of walking into a room and using her artistic talents to transform it into an entirely new space.

She is survived by her husband. She was predeceased by her loving son, Christopher Francis.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 12 pm in the Rock Funeral Home, 1285 Ashley Blvd., New Bedford, and a memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, at 1 pm at the P.A. Club, 137 Vineyard Ave. in, Oak Bluffs.

