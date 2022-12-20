Search begins for Klaren replacement

Chilmark’s select board voted unanimously Friday night to adopt a timeline for the evaluation and selection of a replacement for retiring Police Chief Jonathan Klaren. As part of their vote, the board also reconstituted the four member evaluation committee that selected Klaren for the job in 2017.

Phase one, from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23 is advertising the position. Per a timeline posted with the agenda, the particulars are as follows:

“Minimum requirements should include at least 10 years law enforcement experience with a minimum of 5 years in a supervisory role. Applicants should be asked to submit a letter of interest along with a resume. Job application and description for Police chief should be available to download from the town website. An application package should be available at the town hall. Advertised compensation should be $120k to $150K to be negotiated with [the] select board.”

The timeline calls for an application deadline of Jan. 3, 2023, and committee evaluations Jan. 4 to 18, 2023.

“The selection committee should conduct an initial screening of applicants, depending on the number of applicants; interviews should be limited to five,” the timeline states. “The committee should choose [the] top three for final interviews with selectmen. Selection committee should consist of :1 select board member; 1 human resource board member; current police chief, 1 member of the community at large.

On Jan. 31, 2023 finalist interviews are expected.

“[The] top three candidates should be interviewed by selectmen at a special select board meeting,” the timeline states. “We should have 5 to 6 standard questions for each candidate and request any questions from them. A closing statement should be given by each candidate at the end of each interview. We should close the meeting and agree to reconvene on February 1st 2023 to deliberate and choose a candidate after the interviews.”

On Feb 7, the select board would announce the person selected.

According to the timeline, the board would appoint a new chief and after a successful contract negotiation, the new chief would start within two weeks from the appointment. If the appointment is made from within the department, the promotion could take place immediately.

Town administrator Tim Carroll told the board on Friday that an online advertisement had already been placed with the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association and that association has also sent out an email blast on the position. Carroll also said the position has been advertised online via the Massachusetts Municipal Association and on-Island.

Select board chair Bill Rossi asked when Klaren’s last day would be — ”when are you done going into the station?”

“My last day on the contract is March 20th,” Chief Klaren said.

“So that’s your last day of work?” Rossi asked.

“Yes,” Klaren said.

“Thank you,” Rossi said. “That’s a bit of relief.”

“He’s entitled and he’s going to be taking some vacation time, though, before then,” Carroll said.

Rossi asked if the vacation time could be nailed down.

“Sure, I do have some vacation plans,” Klaren said. “I’d be glad to share a calendar with Tim…”

“Let’s hope we have a very good crop of applicants,” Rossi said.

Ahead of the vote, select board member Jim Malkin suggested the same review committee that previously evaluated Klaren for the chief’s position be reconvened to evaluate candidates for the job.

“I think the prior group did a terrific job,” Malkin said. “I expect the experience they gained from going over the different applicants and learning about the police department and operations would be helpful as they review the various candidates we receive.”

Rossi said he’s spoken to former Chilmark Police Chief Tim Rich, who indicated he was willing to participate in a committee once again. Rossi asked if Makin had queried his wife, Joan Malkin, about her willingness to be part of the committee again. Malkin said it was his understanding she would be inclined to participate again.

Malkin also said he believes human resources board chair, Jenny Greene, will also be available to participate in the committee.

Rossi said he will be on the committee representing the board.

In other business, Carroll said Eversource was at work exploring alternatives and estimates for a pole project intended for Middle Road.

“They said they’d have it to us next week by Thursday,” he said.

Carroll went on to say, “They’re talking about options to change the type of wire so it’s not going to require as many support poles. That’s an option. They’re trying to categorize so that they don’t need the extra support polls. They are looking at the cost of undergrounding stretches like Keith Farm or something, and then talking about other options.”

Basically, Carroll said, they heard people’s criticisms and are trying to find solutions.