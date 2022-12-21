Liquor law change endorsed by Tisbury select board

During a brief public hearing on Wednesday, the Tisbury select board voted 2-0 to support a legislative change that allows alcohol to be served in Vineyard Haven restaurants without customers having to purchase food.

The change was supported by voters at town meeting, by the state legislature, and in a town wide vote during the Nov. 8 election as so-called Question 5.

After that vote, town administrator Jay Grande said there was one more step required — a public hearing. That was held Wednesday at 4 pm.

The only member of the public to speak was former select board member Jeff Kristal. Kristal was a proponent of changes to the town’s liquor laws — first supporting a change to allow hard alcohol instead of just beer and wine and then advocating to the change that would allow a patron to get an alcoholic beverage without being required to purchase food.

Kristal spoke briefly in support of the change saying it would bring in much needed revenue in the form of the meals tax added to all restaurant bills.

Tisbury was the only down Island town to have such a requirement to serve food, which sometimes prompted customers to go to either Oak Bluffs or Edgartown to patronize a restaurant.

There are still restrictions in place that require restaurants to have the bulk of their sales (65%) be food. Exactly how that will be enforced has not been explained.

The Times asked for clarification on when the new law would go into effect and select board members said their intent is that it would be immediate.

A short time later, the board approved all of the all-alcohol license renewals for the town establishments that serve liquor.

JB Blau, the owner of Copper Anchor, was quick to alert customers to the change with a Facebook post. “As of 4:09 pm VH is officially a town that doesn’t require food to order a beverage!,” he wrote.