Powerful storm pounds Martha’s Vineyard

1 of 9

This story is being updated frequently. If you know of any storm-related news write to us at editor@mvtimes.com.

Islanders woke up Friday morning to driving rain and strong winds. Ferries were canceled to and from the Vineyard through at least 10 am by the Steamship Authority. More cancellations are likely.

As has come to be expected, Beach Road is flooded and vehicles passing through Five Corners look more like boats than cars and they leave a wake. Just before 9 am, Beach Road was closed at the Lagoon Pond Drawbridge.

Oak Bluffs and Edgartown are also experiencing some severe flooding. On Seaview Avenue waves are crashing over the wall spitting rocks and shells.

Remarkably, there were few power outages as of 8:30 am, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency outage map.

In Aquinnah, emergency planners have posted guidance for town residents. If there are prolonged outages, the town plans to open a warming shelter at town hall, the post states.

On Thursday, ahead of the storm, the SSA brought a steady stream of passengers on and off the Island. The ferries were in such demand that traffic was backed up on Beach Road for much of the day as if it was summer on the Island. Meanwhile, some passengers could be overheard saying they were getting off Island without their vehicles with a plan to rent cars on the mainland.

While some school districts on the mainland canceled classes, Martha’s Vineyard public schools remained in session on Friday.

Eversource staged utility trucks on the Island ahead of the storm. The town parking lot in Tisbury where the fire station was once located, was filled with trucks ready to go out and chase downed wires.

“We recognized the timing of this storm, right before Christmas, is less than ideal and we’re taking all necessary actions now so our team is ready to respond to whatever this storm may bring,” Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom said in a press release.

Eversource encouraged customers to prepare for the storm by restocking flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable items, pet food, and medications. “In addition make sure cell phones and devices are fully charged, create an emergency plan with family members and prepare to check on elderly neighbors and friends,” the release states.

Eversource also reminded customers to stay clear of downed wires and report them via 911. Outages can be reported online at Eversource.com or by calling 800-592-2000. Customers signed up for two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.

Times employees reported that Island supermarkets were filled with shoppers stocking up on Thursday.

Along with the winds, there are coastal flooding concerns.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has issued an advisory stating that up to 3 inches of rain is possible. “Strong wind gusts are expected to begin overnight and to peak Friday afternoon and evening. Gusts up to 60-65 MPH are possible along the coast and up to 50-60 MPH inland during this time. Wind gusts of up 40 MPH may persist into early Saturday, especially over the Cape and Islands,” the MEMA advisory states. “Widespread minor coastal flooding along south- and east-facing shores is likely around the Friday morning high tide, with pockets of moderate flooding possible. Areas most at risk for moderate flood impacts in eastern Massachusetts are those communities north of Boston however borderline moderate flooding impacts from Boston to Scituate, as well as in Edgartown Harbor on Martha’s Vineyard, are possible due to wave action. Along the South Coast, moderate flood impacts are possible from wave action along the ocean-exposed coastline.”

After this storm moves out, brace yourself for an arctic blast. “Wind chills overnight Friday into Saturday are forecast to be in the single digits, dropping below zero in western and central Massachusetts,” the MEMA advisory states.