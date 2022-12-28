Elder Law with Frank and Mary: An easy New Year’s Resolution: Review your estate plan

Happy New Year! Reviewing your estate plan is a simple “resolution” that shouldn’t take much time, and may actually save you time, aggravation, and money down the road. So start by pulling out your documents and asking yourself some questions:



HEALTH CARE PROXY. Is the agent you named still alive and healthy? Have you named an alternate in case there’s an emergency, and your primary agent is not around? Most important, have you talked to your agent about any current medical conditions you have, how you would like things to be handled, and how you want things to be treated if you become incapacitated?



DURABLE POWER OF ATTORNEY. All seniors should have one, so that someone you trust can handle your affairs if you become incapacitated. If you already have a POA, is the person you designated as your agent still the one you want? This document is inexpensive to prepare, but very expensive to be without in the case of incapacity.



ASSETS. Have your assets increased, or decreased? Remember, the initial Massachusetts tax rate on assets over $1 million is 40 percent . Many people now find themselves with assets worth over $1 million because their house value significantly increased. On the other hand, you may have used your assets, and now have less than $1 million. Either way, your estate plan may need to be adjusted accordingly.