Tisbury’s building commissioner moves on

Tisbury building commissioner Ross Seavey has tendered his resignation. Seavey, an attorney, told The Times he will pursue a law practice focused on construction, permitting, and land use issues. He also said he’s agreed to help the town with the Tisbury School renovation and addition project despite his departure, and to do so, expects to return as a part-time special building commissioner. Seavey said his last day is penciled in for Jan. 13.

Seavey was named local building inspector in 2019, in the wake of longtime building inspector Ken Barwick’s retirement. Seavey was subsequently appointed Tisbury’s building commissioner.

“I enjoyed working with him,” select board chair Roy Cutrer said. “He will be missed.”