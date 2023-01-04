Miss Lani begins her winter children’s art workshops focused on wildlife, with “precious few” as the theme this month. There will be both an afterschool option and Saturday afternoon workshops.

“Examples of endangered animals we are inspired by include the golden tiger, spider monkey, orangutan, chimpanzee, and the African elephant,” Miss Lani said about her upcoming classes.

Calling the animal world the “other world,” Miss Lani says that children understand how important animals are in the life cycle of the earth. Through drawing and painting with acrylic and watercolors, children will explore the “other world” through their creativity, she says.

“We will look at animals with their own personalities and dignity, with respect for these creatures with whom we share this Earth. And while human beings are capable of inventing the most extraordinary machines, we will never be able to recreate an extinct animal species.”

Animal portraits can capture the unique presence of each species just as a portrait of a human can, Miss Lani explains, and the children will use their creativity and their ability to understand the animal world as a basis for their work.

Classes will be held in Miss Lani’s studio in Vineyard Haven on Tuesday through Friday, from 3:15 to 5:30 pm. On Saturday, workshops will be held from 1:30 to 3:45 pm. For more information about the classes or the curriculum, call Miss Lani at 774-563-3069 or email shastinaart@gmail.com.