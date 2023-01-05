West Tisbury considers new Facebook policy 

West Tisbury town departments will be receiving copies of a draft Facebook policy for review, which would affect any posts or pages run by members of town government. An initial copy of the policy is available on the town website and an updated version will be made.

During the previous meeting, West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand proposed creating a town Facebook page as another avenue to get information to residents. Some town departments already have separate Facebook pages, such as the West Tisbury Police Department. However, Rand cautioned that there were issues to consider before advancing, such as free speech and open meeting laws, which led to the policy.

“This policy was actually from a town [where] their employees signed a social media policy and it is not because they have a Facebook page. It is because they interact in the larger world and they’re also employees of the town,” Rand said. Board members expressed their approval of the policy during the meeting. Rand told the board her version was not a full social media policy and certain parts were taken out. “If you think that there is value to having a social media policy — just like we have a discrimination policy or we have a vehicle use policy — I can add some of those things back in,” she said.

Rand felt changing this version to a full social media policy was not “a bad idea.” As an example, Rand pointed out how some commenters are also town representatives or employees on the local Facebook group Islanders Talk. While Rand “never called anybody out,” she is observant to make sure words would not be misconstrued as representing the town. This concern is also on Rand’s mind in Island newspapers’ online comment sections.

“It would be nice to know that there was a policy we could stand on that says you can’t be doing that and serving the community, you can’t be going out in this fashion and serving the community, you have to understand that people will think that you are speaking as a board member even if you say you are not,” Rand said.

When board member Skipper Manter pointed out how it would be difficult to monitor and enforce online activity, Rand said that while there will be some activity she misses, the policy was “meant to be punitive, it’s meant to be a reminder … when you’ve given yourself to this community as a board member or an employee, we have a respectful policy, and we expect you to represent that in every facet of what you do if you’re going to be a part of town government.”

Board chair Cynthia Mitchell said she thinks representing the town in a respectable manner “is not just restricted to social media.” “There are standards of behavior, I would say, and personal expression,” Mitchell said. “To have it in the social media policy but not more broadly seems to be missing a big part of it.”

Rand said a discussion about “courtesy, respect, and a respectful public-facing presence” could be part of a future training for members of town government. The board agreed the policy should be sent to the heads of town departments before moving forward. Board member Jessica Miller also suggested having town counsel Ron Rappaport review the policy.

Relating to the policy, West Tisbury resident Doug Ruskin also sent a letter to the board in response to the initial proposal. While in favor of the idea, he expressed concern over how the Facebook page could add to the town’s burdens without a dedicated technology staff member.

In other news, the board unanimously approved the town highway department’s budget request for fiscal year 2024. Meanwhile, West Tisbury emergency management director Russell Hartenstine will rework his budget and consider a reduction to the stipend increase request for assistant emergency director Jennelle Gadowski from $7,000 to $15,000 a year, to reflect the increased work she took on in the role. Manter said he would be more comfortable with a smaller amount, such as $10,000 a year, rather than the proposed more than two times increase. These budgets will be presented to voters during the annual spring town meeting and copies of the requests are available on the West Tisbury town website.

West Tisbury is looking for a town resident to join the Martha’s Vineyard Airport’s Federal Aviation Administration noise study action committee as its representative. Meetings are planned to start at the end of the month. The town plans to hold a tax classification hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 1. A time has not been decided yet.

Meanwhile, the select board decided to hold off on a request from board of assessors chair Michael Colaneri. In a letter dated to Dec. 23, Colaneri stated an “incident of concern” took place at town hall on Dec. 22 that “directly affected a [board of assessors] employee.” Colaneri claimed this incident was witnessed by people working on the third floor of the town hall and requested an investigation by an independent third party. However, due to the vague language in the letter and how much time has passed since the letter was sent, the select board agreed Colaneri should go back to the board of assessors to decide what direction to take this case. If the issue returns to the select board, the discussion may take place in executive session.