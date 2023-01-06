Saltzberg joins Martha’s Vineyard Commission

Martha’s Vineyard Commission executive director Adam Turner announced that Martha’s Vineyard Times senior reporter Rich Saltzberg has been tapped as new Development of Regional Impact coordinator for the longstanding Island planning agency.

“We’re fortunate to have Rich on our team,” Turner said at Thursday’s commission meeting,

“He’s a great communicator [and] great writer … He’s well versed in island issues and familiar with many of the Island’s personnel.”

Saltzberg “knows his way around,” he said, “I think he’s going to be great.”

Saltzberg has written for The Times since 2014, starting in a full-time capacity in 2017. He was named Reporter of the Year by the New England Newspaper and Press Association in 2020, and was the first place recipient of NENPA’s right-to-know award in 2022 for his pursuit of public records.

Saltzerg graduated with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing from Emerson College, pursued an MFA in writing from Florida Atlantic University, and is an awardee of the Winterthur Maker-Creator fellowship.

MVC’s DRI coordinator is charged with thoroughly researching proposed projects, and articulating the scope of work to commissioners, who use the information to help in their deliberations and decisions.

Per the commission’s mission, the DRI review process involves assessing “developments that are either so large or have such significant impacts on their surroundings that they would affect more than one town,” and makes use of a rubric, or checklist, to help distinguish the benefits and detriments of proposed projects.

Saltzberg will be replacing current DRI coordinator Alex Elvin, who will be transitioning to a project planning role with the commission.

Turner took a moment to commend Elvin for his work while holding the position,“in an unprecedented period of activity.”