Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game. We had 23 players and the results are as follows:

First, Bill Russell with a 12/5 +105 card

Second, Mary Alice Russell with a 10/5 +76 card

Third, Bob Hakenson with 10/4 +79 card

Fourth, Jerry Szawerda with a 10/4 +32 card

Fifth, Collin Evanson with an 8/4 +56 card

Two people had 24-point hands and there were a total of 13 skunks — a game won by more than 31 points. And we all enjoyed the laughs! If you would like to check us out, please come on by the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday and join us. We start at 6 pm sharp. We always have food to share. We play six games against six different opponents!