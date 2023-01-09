Poet’s Corner

Zebra cakes

By Nicole Jackson

With A zebra named Zain on the front

It’s a meatless animal worth the hunt

You know those cakes

Little Debbie makes

Tasting much like a processed dream

Moist yellow cake layered with crème

White frosting with stripes of fudge

That never seem to smudge

Cheap in price, yet hard to find

The sugar in them would boggle your mind

Even when they’re set to expire

Their shelf life probably withstands a Firestone tire

When you’re feeling low

This striped treat will make you glow

Too many of these might make you bulge

Please don’t care just overindulge

A feeling of nostalgia you can’t remake

With just a zebra cake.

Nicole Jackson is a stablehand at White Stone Equestrian and a designer for the MV Times. She often writes about food for the Calendar section and works on the page layout of the Community and News sections.

