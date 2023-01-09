Zebra cakes
By Nicole Jackson
With A zebra named Zain on the front
It’s a meatless animal worth the hunt
You know those cakes
Little Debbie makes
Tasting much like a processed dream
Moist yellow cake layered with crème
White frosting with stripes of fudge
That never seem to smudge
Cheap in price, yet hard to find
The sugar in them would boggle your mind
Even when they’re set to expire
Their shelf life probably withstands a Firestone tire
When you’re feeling low
This striped treat will make you glow
Too many of these might make you bulge
Please don’t care just overindulge
A feeling of nostalgia you can’t remake
With just a zebra cake.
Nicole Jackson is a stablehand at White Stone Equestrian and a designer for the MV Times. She often writes about food for the Calendar section and works on the page layout of the Community and News sections.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner editor Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.