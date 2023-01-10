Edgartown police to accommodate DA office; Officer Immelt to retire

At Monday’s Edgartown select board meeting, Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee announced the retirement of longtime officer Stephanie Immelt. Immelt has served with the department for 22 years, McNamee said, making her the most senior female officer on the Island. “We’re really sorry to see her go,” he said.

Immelt has served as a school resource officer at the Edgartown School for the majority of her career, McNamee said, and “her influence there will be long felt.” Replacing Immelt will be officer Gary Kovack, who has been with the Edgartown Police Department since 2019. Kovack “has some very big shoes to fill,” McNamee said.

Select board member Arthur Smadbeck motioned to approve Immelt’s resignation “with gratitude from the board for all her years of service.”

“She was very pleasant, and very nice,” select board member Margaret Serpa added.

McNamee also requested approval from the select board for the Edgartown police station to accommodate the Island’s District Attorney’s office, which had previously been located at the courthouse.

“When I say they had a closet at the courthouse, that’s not hyperbole,” McNamee said, “they truly worked out of a closet, which they’ve since been asked to step out of.”

The space made newly available to the DA will allow for file storage and workspace.

“I think that arrangement will really help the Edgartown police and the Cape and Islands DA office work better together going forward,” McNamee said.

This comes after the election of Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois, who, during his candidacy, had previously shared with The Times his intention to address the space situation at Dukes County Courthouse.

The select board approved the request in a unanimous vote.

In other business, the board also approved the 2023 commercial oyster season for Sengekontacket Pond. “These are the oysters that we grow every year,” Edgartown shellfish constable Rob Morrison said, noting that the shellfish department grows around half a million oysters from seed annually in Sengekontacket.

“This is a good opportunity to expand the shellfish market during the winter,” Morrison said, adding that harvesting the oysters helps remove nitrogen from the pond. The commercial season is set to run from Feb. 1 to May 1, with a limit of 10 100-count bags per day and between the times of 7 am and 4 pm, Monday through Friday.