Kim Crocker joins Vineyard Open House

Kim Crocker of Vineyard Haven, a former public health executive who served in multiple positions in Belgium, Haiti, Zimbabwe, and Los Angeles, has joined Vineyard Open House Real Estate as a sales associate, according to a press release. The announcement was made by David Lott, principal broker and owner of the Vineyard Haven brokerage, which is celebrating 10 years in operation this year.

Crocker is more than ready for this new stage in her work career, according to the release, after spending more than 22 years as a nurse officer in the U.S. Public Health Service, Commissioned Corps, retiring as a Commander. “My main focus has been helping individuals and communities get what they need to thrive,” Crocker said in the release, “and helping people find their ideal home on this wonderful Island is just a continuation of that drive.”

Crocker has spent the bulk of her life serving others. Among the many roles she held during her service were research oncology nurse at the National Institutes of Health, special assistant to the deputy commissioner, and desk officer for the European Union at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and officer in charge at the Centers for Disease Control, Quarantine Station, Los Angeles.

Kim has summered on Martha’s Vineyard since her youth, calling it her happy place. She enjoys hiking the Island trails, attending the Island’s myriad cultural activities, and serving the Island community, including working as a per diem triage nurse at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Kim loves the Vineyard life and is committed to helping others realize their own Island dream.