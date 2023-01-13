Board overruled investigator’s Santon findings

Tisbury’s select board had an opportunity to be rid of a problem officer half a year before he was let go from the department. Instead of using the opportunity, the board opted to second guess a private investigator and let the officer off with a suspension. Executive session minutes released following an Open Meeting Law (OML) complaint lodged by The Times, and after an order from the Massachusetts attorney general’s office, show the Town of Tisbury hired private investigator Arthur Parker, a retired police chief, to investigate an incident where an unattended arrestee tried to kill herself in a Tisbury Police cruiser. Parker’s 45 page report, which had previously been obtained by The Times, shows that Tisbury Police officer Mark Santon arrested a female motorist on Jan. 27, 2017, following a minor accident, He made the arrest on charges of operating without a license and “failure to use care in backing.” Santon handcuffed the woman with assistance from officer Jeremie Rogers. Santon then transported the woman to the Dukes County jail. Per the report, Santon left the woman alone in the cruiser and entered the jail to secure his sidearm and do paperwork. While he was inside, the woman freed one of her hands, according to the report, and used the drawstring of her hoodie to try to strangle herself. She was later saved after a corrections lieutenant cut the cord from her neck and Edgartown police and EMS came to her aid. Her ability to free her hand, Parker alleged, was due to improper handcuffing.

The Times previously interviewed the woman with her attorney and learned she was a victim of domestic violence, and had previously lost a 2-month-old baby in unresolved circumstances after the child was left with a babysitter. Against that backdrop, when she was arrested by Santon, the woman had two of her children in the car who were left behind when she was taken into custody.

The woman’s attorney questioned the arrest and suggested her client could have simply been summonsed.

Parker directed blame at Santon.

“The matter of the prisoner … attempt of suicide while in police custody is the direct result of officer Santon’s lack of attention, neglect of his duties, and a flawed practice in the handling of his prisoner during the pre-booking process,” the report states. In addition to police incompetence and neglect of duty, (and withholding information and breach of chain of command), Parker alleged Santon was untruthful in the matter three times — to a corrections lieutenant, to Sgt. Chris Habekost (now chief), and to Parker himself.

Parker noted the chain of command breach involved Santon who, upon discovering the attempted suicide, first placed a call to Rogers, the other person who assisted in the cuffing process, instead of his supervisor, Habekost.

At a May 24, 2017 executive session, following a discussion, the board took a number of unanimous votes which all found various findings and allegations made by Parker to be unsubstantiated. Five lines on the fifth page of the minutes, which may be disciplinary in nature, are redacted. Despite the votes, the board did discipline Santon by placing him on leave for a short period of time. Parker was later brought back to investigate another incident Santon was involved in where Santon allegedly falsified a report that led to a man’s OUI arraignment. The OUI incident set the stage for Santon’s termination from the department. The board unpacked the OUI matter and other allegations at a Dec. 15, 2017 meeting, Minutes from early 2018 previously obtained by The Times show the select board opted to later convert Santon’s termination into a resignation.

Tisbury’s select board released the May and December 2017 minutes to The Times on Dec. 21. The May minutes were unintelligible in places and The Times filed another OML complaint seeking rectification. On Jan. 11, the board reviewed the complaint. Town administrator Jay Grande explained to the board that a rough draft of the minutes had been released to The Times instead of the final draft. In light of that and other factors, the board voted 2-0 to establish the position that there had been no violation of OML. Grande released the final draft of the May minutes the next day. The minutes were sloppy and convoluted though intelligible. The Times didn’t seek further review from the attorney general’s office.





