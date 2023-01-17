Lineup announced for Beach Road Weekend 2023

An impressive lineup for the 2023 Beach Road Weekend live music festival was announced Tuesday, and includes headliners Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges.

The festival will feature performances by Gary Clark Jr., the Head and the Heart, Japanese Breakfast, Regina Spektor, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Kevin Morby, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Gregory Porter — with additional acts to be announced in the future, a press release states.

“This is a powerhouse lineup that has something really special for everyone,” Beach Road Weekend founder Adam Epstein says of this year’s lineup in the release, “It’s the ideal blend of folk, rock, and soul that give everyone those great beach vibes we all hope to have all summer long.”

“We had a great festival last summer,” Epstein said in the statement, “and in 2023 we’re building off that success and will be delivering one of the best live music experiences in the country,”

Presale tickets for this year’s festival, which will be held Friday, August 25, through Sunday, August 27, at Veterans Memorial Park, will be available for purchase Jan. 23. All other tickets and packages will be available for purchase Jan. 27.

Islanders may purchase tickets via special sale on Jan. 22 at the former EduComp building in Tisbury, beginning at 12 pm. Islander tickets will be limited to two per person.

Additional information on the 2023 festival can be found online at the Beach Road Weekend Music Festival beachroadweekend.com.