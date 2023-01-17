West Tisbury: Fiona Mayhew McMahon, equine first aid, and town’s health agent

It’s been snowing all morning, big flakes that have settled into a thick, windblown whiteness that is just beginning to cover the grass, and making pockets as it nestles against the trees. So far, it doesn’t look as though it will amount to anything, but maybe we will be surprised.

My memory of the past week has been of gray drizzle, with a few periods of heavy rain. It’s been warm enough for some thunder and lightning to jazz things up. There were brief moments of sunshine, but I barely remember them.

I am happy to have another West Tisbury baby to introduce. She is Fiona Agnes Mayhew McMahon, born on Jan. 10 at 9:22 am at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Deborah Mayhew sent me a darling photograph of her two granddaughters, Isla holding her new baby sister on her lap, singing to her, as Fiona turns her head to watch Isla wherever she goes. Isla and Fiona’s parents are Katie (Siren) Mayhew and Sean McMahon. Everyone is settling in at home and doing well.

Ryan Bonneau, grandson of Karen and Michael Colaneri, has made Dean’s List with a 3.5 grade point average for the fall 2022 semester. He is a junior at University of Rhode Island. Congratulations, Ryan.

Vickie Thurber will be running an Equine Emergency First Aid Training class at Misty Meadows on Jan. 25, 5 to 7 pm. Dr. Suzanne M. Loheac, DVM, will demonstrate how to conduct a physical exam, including taking vitals, colic assessment, emergency first aid, wound care, and deciding when to call a vet. Dr. Loheac is a 1993 graduate of Skidmore College, and 1998 graduate of Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine. Her interest in equine medicine includes alternative therapies. She is certified in equine acupuncture, spinal manipulation, Tui Na — a Chinese form of massage and acupressure — and equine performance medicine and rehabilitation. Advance registration is required. There is a $25 fee. For more information and to register, call Vickie at 508-404-8816, or look online at mvhorsecouncil.com.

I am sorry to see that Omar Johnson is retiring as West Tisbury’s health agent. He has been a welcome, steady presence at town hall and at whatever inspection or emergency has come up throughout his six-year tenure. He led us through the worst of the initial COVID pandemic. I know he will be missed. That said, I wish him well as he moves off-Island. Hope you will keep in touch, Omar.

I’m still watching the snow. The ground and roofs and tree branches are covered with it now, and it looks like it might continue for the rest of the afternoon.

As I sit here watching from my cozy spot by the woodstove, my table is piled with a variety of books to choose from, my treasured Oxford English Dictionary, a hot cup of Lapsang Souchong tea with milk, and a bouquet of purple clematis and tulips with blue hyacinths. If you want a special treat, set a bouquet with hyacinths, or even one bulb in a pot, right next to where you sit. It’s the loveliest fragrance. I am grateful every day to be so easily satisfied by such small indulgences.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.