Lapels to close its doors

Owners of the Island mainstay Lapels Dry Cleaning in Vineyard Haven announced Tuesday that due to lack of housing for the business’s manager, the dry cleaners will be closing its doors.

“Four months ago we welcomed our new general manager, Don Desrosiers, to our team in Vineyard Haven,” a letter to Lapels customers read. “Don has done a fantastic job working with the staff and bringing the cleaning back onsite to the store in Vineyard Haven. However, the lack of available year-round housing on Martha’s Vineyard for Don and his family has forced us to make a very difficult decision to close the store at this time.”

Lapels owners Greg and Megan Carroll notified customers that item drop-offs will cease to be accepted after Thursday, Jan. 19. The 395 State Road location will remain open for item pickups until Saturday, Feb. 25. Owners encourage customers to contact the company if unable to retrieve items before that date; unclaimed items will be stored at an offsite location where pickup can be arranged.

“Over the past year we have worked hard to continue our business to provide the best dry cleaning and laundry service in Martha’s Vineyard. Thank you for your business and support over the years,” the Carrolls stated. “It has been a pleasure meeting and working with you, and providing this much-needed service on-Island.”

Inquiries and/or leads on housing for Desrosiers and his family can be sent to tailwind.don@icloud.com, or by phone at the Vineyard Haven location: 508-338-2827.

Lapels’ owners were not immediately available for comment.