Vineyard-Opoly raises $7,950 for Martha’s Vineyard Community Services

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services announced in a press release it has surpassed its initial fundraising goal, done in continued collaboration with the Lazy Frog in Oak Bluffs.

According to the release, each purchase of Vineyard-Opoly, the Martha’s Vineyard version of the classic board game Monopoly, was accompanied by a donation to Community Services. The goal was to raise $7,500 within two years through this fundraising method, but $7,950 was raised, with $2,255 of the donations coming this year. The release states that the Vineyard-Opoly effort was organized by Sarah and Jake Gifford of the Lazy Frog.

“It’s because of kind and thoughtful Islanders like the Giffords that we are able to support the entire community. We are so grateful for their continued partnership,” Community Services CEO Beth Folcarelli said in the release.

The release states the Giffords “brought the idea of Vineyard-Opoly to fruition with the help of many Island businesses.”

“Thank you again to all Island businesses that took the leap, jumped on board, and made our first Martha’s Vineyard game design possible! And as always … keep on playing!” Jake Gifford said in the release.