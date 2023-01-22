Hours-long queue builds up for Beach Road tickets

1 of 3

The line for pre-sale tickets for this summers’ Beach Road Weekend Music Festival snaked down behind the post office and around the side of Cumberland Farms Sunday.

Concert lovers, bundled up against the cold — some with their dogs on leashes and others with baby strollers — patiently awaited their turn to take advantage of early ticket purchase.

Touting a number of big-name performers, the 2023 three-day concert, slated Friday, August 25, through Sunday, August 27, at Veterans Memorial Park in Tisbury, promises to be one for the books.

Anticipation for the famed concert passes has been growing ever since festival organizers announced the festival’s lineup just last week, which is set to include performances by Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr., the Head and the Heart, Japanese Breakfast, Regina Spektor, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Kevin Morby, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Gregory Porter, among others.

Sunday’s lengthy queue consisted of Vineyarders from every corner of the Island — including a few members of the Times staff, who chatted up some Beach Road patrons.

Two sisters from Oak Bluffs, Karen Lodge and Nadine Monaco, waited in line to buy the special Islanders’ tickets, also purchasing a couple for their kids.

“We’ve been coming every year,” Lodge said. Her sister said she was looking forward to hearing Bon Iver and St. Paul & the Broken Bones.

“Regina Spektor,” Lodge added, “my son used to dance to her music.”

Tisbury resident Kate Ridenour said she’s excited for this year’s lineup, particularly headliner Leon Bridges.

“I’m hoping there are more tickets available by the time we get to the front,” she said, “it’s unclear how many are available.”

“Morale is increasing” among those queued, said Island resident Jack Sipperly, who, like Ridenour, had been waiting in the line for over an hour when talking to The Times. On Sunday’s ticket availability, he said, “We’re feeling hopeful.”

Innovation Arts & Entertainment CEO and Beach Road Festival founder Adam Epstein told The Times Sunday afternoon that there is no limit of tickets available to Islanders, although there is a cap for certain prices levels. Epstein said what those caps are were not revealed at this time, but “Islanders have first seats available.”

The event has a capacity of 15,000 entrants, but the number of seats opened would be less than this amount, according to Epstein. He expects the music festival tickets to sell out by this week and is “very, very proud” to be able to give Islanders the first chance to buy tickets.

“This interest is incredible. It’s a wonderful, beautiful scene,” Epstein said about the serpentine line of people waiting to buy tickets; “We’re so happy to be able to steer tickets to Islanders.”