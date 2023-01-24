Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game. We had 23 players and here are the results:

First, David Pothier with a 11/5 +72 card

Second, Angie Fisher with a 11/5 +56 card

Third, Richie Combra with a 10/5 +51 card

Fourth, Roy Scheffer with a 9/4 +43 card

Fifth, Bo Picard with a 8/4 +38 card

Sixth, Dick Kelly with a 8/4 +18 card

There were five 24-point hands: Juli Vanderhoop, Louis Larsen, Albion Alley, David Pothier, and Richie Combra. There were 12 skunks: a game won by more than 30 points.

If you want to try your luck, come and join us at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp. We play six games against six different players.

If you are interested and have any questions, please call Mary Alice Russell at 508-524-1220, or Tricia Bergeron at 508-274-5527.