Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game. We had 23 players and here are the results:
First, David Pothier with a 11/5 +72 card
Second, Angie Fisher with a 11/5 +56 card
Third, Richie Combra with a 10/5 +51 card
Fourth, Roy Scheffer with a 9/4 +43 card
Fifth, Bo Picard with a 8/4 +38 card
Sixth, Dick Kelly with a 8/4 +18 card
There were five 24-point hands: Juli Vanderhoop, Louis Larsen, Albion Alley, David Pothier, and Richie Combra. There were 12 skunks: a game won by more than 30 points.
If you want to try your luck, come and join us at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp. We play six games against six different players.
If you are interested and have any questions, please call Mary Alice Russell at 508-524-1220, or Tricia Bergeron at 508-274-5527.