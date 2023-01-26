MassDEP labels W.T. fire station as PFAS source

West Tisbury has been identified by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) as a “potentially responsible party” for the release of per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), according to town administrator Jennifer Rand.

At Wednesday’s West Tisbury select board meeting, Rand said the property at or near 551 Edgartown Road, where the West Tisbury Fire Station One is located, was identified as the possible epicenter of PFAS proliferation into nearby private drinking water wells.

A notice dated Tuesday, Jan. 24, from John Handrahan, chief of compliance and enforcement at MassDEP’s Bureau of Waste Site Cleanup, states the department’s residential well sampling program was conducted in partnership with the University of Massachusetts in April. During that testing, a private drinking well in West Tisbury was found to contain 102 nanograms per liter, or parts per trillion, of PFAS. This was well over the state’s PFAS concentration limit of 20 nanograms per liter and above the “imminent hazard” level of 90 nanograms per liter. The high levels of PFAS led to a MassDEP investigation for the chemical’s potential source. Further discovery showed another private well above the imminent hazard level, at 125 nanograms per liter, two properties above the state limit but below the imminent hazard level, and six other properties with PFAS levels above the “method reporting limits,” according to the notice, or the lowest amount of a chemical able to be detected in a sample.

MassDEP concluded that the fire station was the source of the PFAS contaminants. “MassDEP has come to this conclusion based on MassDEP’s investigation of PFAS impacts to private water supplies in the neighborhood and the general, inferred groundwater flow in the area. Additionally, MassDEP received information provided by the fire chief and several residents that aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) was discharged to the ground surface at the fire station several times in the past,” Handrahan wrote.

AFFF is a known PFAS source and was a source of concern before. In 2018, PFAS contaminants found in residential wells south of Martha’s Vineyard Airport were suspected to have come from the firefighting foam used by the airport. The airport started a PFAS mitigation pilot program in December.

Among the first deadlines the town needs to meet is engaging or employing a licensed site professional “to oversee and conduct response actions at the site” and submitting a “release notification form” by Friday, Feb. 23. The town is being held responsible for being the owners of the fire station.

“It’s a big deal. I’m feeling a bit overwhelmed by the whole thing right this minute but I’m suspecting I’m gonna need a reserve fund transfer because I have to hire someone by Feb. 24 and we’re going to be committed to a fair amount of work. I’m frankly feeling a little over my head,” Rand said to the board. She will be meeting with a licensed site professional on Thursday “to get some understanding of our responsibility.”

Rand encouraged the board members to read the letter to “understand this is a really big deal and it will cost some money.”

“The warrant closes in a week and I told DEP I felt absolutely gobsmacked by trying to figure this out in a week and how much money we’re going to need,” Rand said.

This issue will be on the board’s next meeting agenda when Rand will have more information to share. West Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Pachico said while he had a brief conversation with Rand about PFAS found in residential wells and the notice from MassDEP, the amount he knows at this time is limited. “It’s something that’s been in the works,” Pachico said about the MassDEP tests.

Pachico told The Times that the West Tisbury Fire Department had not trained with AFFF after talk about the dangers the foam poses came up. The department switched to a “non-toxic” firefighting foam that does not contain PFAS in the early 2000s. PFAS are long-lasting chemicals and break down slowly, earning them the nickname “forever chemicals.” Additionally, extended periods of exposure to PFAS or high concentrations of the chemicals is harmful to humans. “I believe the town will absolutely follow through on any way to rectify [the situation],” Pachico said.

Meanwhile, the board plans to pursue more answers from Chilmark and Aquinnah about sharing Howes House renovation costs. Board member Skipper Manter, who also serves on the Howes House building committee, said while communication was sent to the two towns, no definitive answer was given. The last time the three Up-Island towns met to discuss potential cost sharing options was in October, where it was revealed the renovations are expected to cost an estimated $8 million.

The board unanimously approved several warrant articles, including a $36,000 request for four electric vehicle chargers to be located at West Tisbury School and a $19,200 request to plant 16 trees in the town’s historic district. Voters will make a decision during the annual spring town meeting.

A space needs assessment review committee consisting of Rand, town treasurer Kathy Logue, zoning board of appeals administrator Kim Leaird, and select board member Jessica Miller was established to flesh out what may be a good use for the Mill Brook Pond building. Since this is an informal brainstorming session to bring ideas to the select board, no vote was taken on the committee’s formation.