SSA’s Martha’s Vineyard experiences mechanical trouble

The Steamship Authority (SSA) ferry Martha’s Vineyard is experiencing mechanical issues, causing delays to some customers’ travel plans. The issue caused a 30-minute delay for the 7 am trip from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven and the 8:15 am trip from Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole was canceled.

“It’s related to the ship’s generator but I don’t have more details,” SSA spokesperson Sean Driscoll said. “I don’t know the timing of the repairs at this point.”

No other trips appear to be affected on the SSA website. The Martha’s Vineyard experienced mechanical issues earlier this month and caused trip cancellations.