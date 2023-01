A drive-through on Martha’s Vineyard? Sounds worth checking out: Pick up your prepared meal Friday, Feb. 3, from 5 to 5:30 pm at Grace Church in Vineyard Haven, located at 36 Woodlawn Ave. They ask you to call 508-693-0332, leave a message if they don’t pick up, or use the Grace Church phone app to order. This helps them plan the number of dinners to make accordingly. If this Friday doesn’t work for you, pickup dinners will continue through March.