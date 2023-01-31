Variety show center stage at the Portuguese-American Club

1 of 3

Creators and hosts Abby Bender and Molly Coogan bring their variety game show Membership Down to the P.A. Club, 137 Vineyard Ave. in Oak Bluffs, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 pm. Contestants vie for prize money to be donated to the nonprofit of their choice. Playing this time around will be Hannah Burbridge, Ian Chickering, and Molly Purves. Three judges will be on hand to help when needed: Elisha Wiesner, Michael Barnes, and Jannette Vanderhoop.

Grab dinner at Mo’s Lunch and a drink to go with it while you enjoy the entertainment. There is a $20 suggested donation, but pay what you can.